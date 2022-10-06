CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 705,871 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 172.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,114,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 705,871 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of SoFi Technologies worth $5,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 85,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 27,247 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoFi Technologies news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $54,601,196.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,216,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,882,702.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

Shares of SOFI traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $5.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,179,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.69. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $24.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $362.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.39 million. On average, analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.