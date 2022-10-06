CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,209 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.10.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.8 %

Medtronic stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.40. 341,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,778,106. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $80.39 and a 52-week high of $128.85.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

