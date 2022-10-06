CAPROCK Group Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF stock traded down $3.12 on Thursday, reaching $265.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,574. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1 year low of $237.26 and a 1 year high of $297.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $272.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.56.

