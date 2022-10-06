CAPROCK Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 55.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Equity Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2,248.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 23,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 22,682 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 20,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 38,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $173.79. 1,773,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,231,264. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.51.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.