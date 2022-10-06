CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $11.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,860 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF makes up 1.1% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $11,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGV. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 14,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 16,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 209.5% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 18,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGV traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.65. 30,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,524. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.66. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $88.85.

