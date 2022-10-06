CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $56.03. 426,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,087,705. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.44. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.54.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.