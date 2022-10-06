CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 2,272 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,132,000 after purchasing an additional 141,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

IWD traded down $1.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.01. The company had a trading volume of 280,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,736. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $135.72 and a one year high of $171.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

