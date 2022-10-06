CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of CarGurus to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.18.

CarGurus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.66. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.31 million. CarGurus had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 20.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $443,029.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 392,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,822,526.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARG. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,312,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,940,000 after purchasing an additional 115,026 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,870 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 241,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Further Reading

