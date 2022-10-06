Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,525,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 132,097 shares during the period. Carlisle Companies comprises about 1.0% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $602,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 103.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth about $41,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total transaction of $12,850,408.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,879,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total value of $3,317,175.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,841,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total transaction of $12,850,408.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at $37,879,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,456 shares of company stock valued at $18,458,337. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

CSL stock opened at $297.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $197.66 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.93.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSL. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.00.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.