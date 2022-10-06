Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) PT Lowered to GBX 824 at UBS Group

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from GBX 874 ($10.56) to GBX 824 ($9.96) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 4.7 %

CUK traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,885. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.37. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $23.29.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.99% and a negative return on equity of 65.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 336.2% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 50,483 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 44,685 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 188,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. 12.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.