Carroll Investors Inc Purchases 2,601 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Carroll Investors Inc increased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,014 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises 6.5% of Carroll Investors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Carroll Investors Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 65.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $156.14. 54,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,261,178. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.75 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.96 and a 200-day moving average of $175.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $337,433.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,072,870,299.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,158 shares of company stock valued at $12,467,920. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

