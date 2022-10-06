Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Price Up 8%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) shares rose 8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.24 and last traded at $44.23. Approximately 56,529 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,701,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Cassava Sciences Trading Up 5.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.65 and a beta of 0.17.

Insider Activity

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sanford Robertson acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,069,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,024,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,202,387.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider James William Kupiec bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.44 per share, with a total value of $61,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sanford Robertson bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,069,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,024,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,202,387.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 141,159 shares of company stock worth $3,040,198. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 484.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 5.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 13.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 18.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

