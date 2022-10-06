Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.69

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.69 and traded as high as C$0.73. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.71, with a volume of 160,705 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Acumen Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.80 price target on shares of Cathedral Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cathedral Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.65 target price on shares of Cathedral Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of C$161.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.69.

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Michael Miller sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total value of C$28,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,780.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides directional drilling services, motor rentals, automated gamma, remote drilling, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

