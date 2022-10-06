CCFNB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.45

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.45 and traded as low as $47.75. CCFNB Bancorp shares last traded at $48.50, with a volume of 3,583 shares trading hands.

CCFNB Bancorp Trading Down 3.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.43.

CCFNB Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 3.43%.

CCFNB Bancorp Company Profile

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Columbia Bank & Trust Co that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It accepts checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repo sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

