Celestial (CELT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $3.69 Million

Celestial (CELT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 6th. Celestial has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and approximately $420,875.00 worth of Celestial was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Celestial has traded down 8% against the dollar. One Celestial token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Celestial alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003210 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00010812 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00145276 BTC.

About Celestial

Celestial’s genesis date was September 28th, 2021. Celestial’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,618,121,989 tokens. Celestial’s official message board is medium.com/@celestial.gamefi. Celestial’s official Twitter account is @gamecelt and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celestial’s official website is celt.game.

Buying and Selling Celestial

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestial (CELT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Celestial has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Celestial is 0.00228646 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $685,722.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://celt.game.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestial directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celestial should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celestial using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celestial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celestial and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.