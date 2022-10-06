Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Trading Up 4.6%

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.54 and last traded at $4.52. Approximately 4,431 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 191,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLBT shares. Cowen cut their price target on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. William Blair downgraded Cellebrite DI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen cut their price target on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America downgraded Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.71.

The company has a market cap of $851.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

