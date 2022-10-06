Centene (NYSE:CNC) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Barclays

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price objective on Centene in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stephens upped their price objective on Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.85.

Centene Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $80.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.03. Centene has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $98.53.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Centene announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,680 shares of company stock worth $1,335,454. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Centene by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Centene by 4.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC grew its stake in Centene by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

