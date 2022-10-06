Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Insider John Renger Sells 25,000 Shares

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEREGet Rating) insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $81,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Renger also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, August 10th, John Renger sold 55,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $2,227,500.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 20th, John Renger sold 25,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CERE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.96. 359,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,945. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.35. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.86 and a 52 week high of $46.16.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CEREGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CERE. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerevel Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.78.

Institutional Trading of Cerevel Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,414,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,839,000 after buying an additional 252,378 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,723,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,334,000 after buying an additional 74,906 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 22.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 501,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 91,259 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 57.9% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 397,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 145,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

