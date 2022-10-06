Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Insider John Renger Sells 25,000 Shares

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $81,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Renger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, John Renger sold 55,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $2,227,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, John Renger sold 25,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CERE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.96. 359,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,945. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.35. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.86 and a 52 week high of $46.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CERE. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerevel Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.78.

Institutional Trading of Cerevel Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,414,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,839,000 after buying an additional 252,378 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,723,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,334,000 after buying an additional 74,906 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 22.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 501,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 91,259 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 57.9% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 397,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 145,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

