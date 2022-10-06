ChainGuardians Tops 1-Day Volume of $394,671.00 (CGG)

ChainGuardians (CGG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. During the last seven days, ChainGuardians has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. ChainGuardians has a market cap of $5.76 million and approximately $394,671.00 worth of ChainGuardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainGuardians token can now be bought for about $0.0958 or 0.00000476 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ChainGuardians alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003222 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00144967 BTC.

ChainGuardians Profile

ChainGuardians’ genesis date was March 10th, 2021. ChainGuardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,155,995 tokens. The Reddit community for ChainGuardians is https://reddit.com/r/chainguardians. The official website for ChainGuardians is chainguardians.io. ChainGuardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians.

Buying and Selling ChainGuardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians (CGG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. ChainGuardians has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 61,478,209 in circulation. The last known price of ChainGuardians is 0.09676149 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $384,696.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://chainguardians.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainGuardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainGuardians should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainGuardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChainGuardians Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainGuardians and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.