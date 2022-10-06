Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $89.24. Chase shares last traded at $87.74, with a volume of 16,274 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCF. StockNews.com cut Chase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Chase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Chase Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $818.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chase

Chase ( NYSEAMERICAN:CCF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $88.62 million during the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.29%.

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $270,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,798,683.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chase news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,943 shares in the company, valued at $473,292.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Chase sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $270,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,135 shares in the company, valued at $16,798,683.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chase

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chase in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Chase in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Chase in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Chase by 66.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Chase in the second quarter valued at $186,000. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chase

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

