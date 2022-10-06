Cheems Inu Tops 1-Day Volume of $20,041.00 (CINU)

Cheems Inu (CINU) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 6th. During the last seven days, Cheems Inu has traded down 25.6% against the dollar. Cheems Inu has a market cap of $4.26 million and $20,041.00 worth of Cheems Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cheems Inu token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003210 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00010812 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00145276 BTC.

Cheems Inu Profile

Cheems Inu was first traded on November 18th, 2021. Cheems Inu’s total supply is 9,007,199,254,740,991 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. Cheems Inu’s official Twitter account is @cheemsinu and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cheems Inu is https://reddit.com/r/cheemsinu. Cheems Inu’s official website is cheemsinu.net.

Cheems Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheems Inu (CINU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheems Inu has a current supply of 9,007,199,254,740,991 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Cheems Inu is 0 USD and is up 1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $19,615.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheemsinu.net.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheems Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheems Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cheems Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

