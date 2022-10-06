Chellitcoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $3.96 Billion (CHLT)

Chellitcoin (CHLT) traded 79.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Chellitcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00002626 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chellitcoin has a market cap of $3.96 billion and approximately $99,358.00 worth of Chellitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chellitcoin has traded up 128.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00144376 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $357.41 or 0.01775265 BTC.

Chellitcoin Profile

Chellitcoin’s genesis date was July 25th, 2021. Chellitcoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Chellitcoin’s official Twitter account is @chellitofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chellitcoin is chellitcoin.com.

Chellitcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chellitcoin (CHLT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Chellitcoin has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Chellitcoin is 0.59014169 USD and is up 23.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $97,838.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://chellitcoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chellitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chellitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chellitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

