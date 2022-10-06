Chia (XCH) 24-Hour Volume Tops $9.10 Million

Chia (XCH) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Chia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $34.35 or 0.00169441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chia has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chia has a total market cap of $181.41 million and approximately $9.10 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chia Coin Profile

Chia’s launch date was March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 26,281,199 coins and its circulating supply is 5,281,199 coins. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chia is www.chia.net/blog. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official website is www.chia.net.

Buying and Selling Chia

According to CryptoCompare, “Chia (XCH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Chia has a current supply of 26,273,888 with 5,273,888 in circulation. The last known price of Chia is 34.09058545 USD and is up 1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $7,300,626.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.chia.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

