China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT) Trading 130% Higher

Shares of China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT – Get Rating) traded up 130% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 16,843 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 18,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11.

About China Dasheng Biotechnology

China Dasheng Biotechnology Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of bacteria based products used as additives for livestock feed and crop cultivation in the People's Republic of China. It provides artificial microorganisms (AM) and high-efficiency microorganism (HM) based biological bacterium blends; and biological preservatives.

