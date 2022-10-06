China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Pharma Price Performance

Shares of CPHI opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. China Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 46.08% and a negative return on equity of 67.00%. The business had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter.

China Pharma Company Profile

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

