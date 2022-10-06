Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to $1,750.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CMG. Stephens began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $1,900.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,760.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,829.38.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.1 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,519.78 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,895.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,627.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,478.23. The stock has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.90, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.03 by $0.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,825 shares of company stock valued at $15,603,167. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

