Christopher Knowles Acquires 10,000 Shares of SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT) Stock

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Rating) insider Christopher Knowles bought 10,000 shares of SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200 ($12,324.79).

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Price Performance

SEIT opened at GBX 101.60 ($1.23) on Thursday. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90.90 ($1.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 125.60 ($1.52). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,016.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 115.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 118.21.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently 55.90%.

About SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

