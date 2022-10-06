CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Rating) shot up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.40 and last traded at $26.30. 8,972 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 26,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.15.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.23.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a $0.4922 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%.
CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.
