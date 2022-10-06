Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stake Boosted by Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight makes up about 3.2% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $10,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE:CHD traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.98. The company had a trading volume of 24,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,454. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.37 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.45.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHD. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.93.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Articles

