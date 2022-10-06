Cigna (NYSE:CI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $22.90- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $22.99. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $305.58.

Cigna Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $292.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $285.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.36. The stock has a market cap of $89.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.68. Cigna has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $296.29.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,661,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,198,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $247,129.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,661,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,198,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,085 shares of company stock valued at $7,454,171 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cigna

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cigna by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,177 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cigna by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,028 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cigna by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Cigna by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 339,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,998,000 after purchasing an additional 85,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Cigna by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

