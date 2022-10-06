CitaDAO Trading Down 25.4% Over Last Week (KNIGHT)

CitaDAO (KNIGHT) traded down 27.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. One CitaDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CitaDAO has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar. CitaDAO has a market capitalization of $481,517.70 and $19,666.00 worth of CitaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003248 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006489 BTC.

About CitaDAO

CitaDAO’s launch date was January 16th, 2022. CitaDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,215,987 tokens. CitaDAO’s official website is citadao.io. CitaDAO’s official Twitter account is @citadao_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CitaDAO is citadao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling CitaDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “CitaDAO (KNIGHT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. CitaDAO has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CitaDAO is 0.00410484 USD and is up 5.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,086.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://citadao.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CitaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CitaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CitaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

