Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.14.

CLH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $245,207.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,649.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $116,475.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,180.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $245,207.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,649.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 645.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 61,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 52,903 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 294,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,848,000 after purchasing an additional 185,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLH opened at $119.13 on Thursday. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $81.56 and a 12 month high of $124.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.49.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

