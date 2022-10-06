Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $19.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.41, but opened at $15.05. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs shares last traded at $15.39, with a volume of 48,568 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CLF. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.19.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at about $544,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at about $10,802,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,123,340 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

