CLOUT (CLOUT) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $280,371.86

CLOUT (CLOUT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last week, CLOUT has traded up 15,715.5% against the dollar. CLOUT has a total market capitalization of $280,371.86 and approximately $10,686.00 worth of CLOUT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CLOUT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010858 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00145943 BTC.

CLOUT Token Profile

CLOUT launched on May 10th, 2021. CLOUT’s official Twitter account is @cloutdefi. The official website for CLOUT is www.cloutdefi.app. The official message board for CLOUT is medium.com/@cloutdefi.

Buying and Selling CLOUT

According to CryptoCompare, “CLOUT (CLOUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. CLOUT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CLOUT is 0.00031935 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cloutdefi.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CLOUT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CLOUT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CLOUT using one of the exchanges listed above.

