CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises about 0.9% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in CME Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 226.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 365,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,576,000 after purchasing an additional 253,701 shares during the period. SRB Corp purchased a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,397,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in CME Group by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,886,000 after purchasing an additional 32,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

CME Group Stock Performance

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CME stock traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $177.35. The stock had a trading volume of 49,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.08 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.29 and its 200 day moving average is $206.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

