CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $57.63

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $57.63 and last traded at $57.64, with a volume of 6466 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.53.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.99.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $4.50 dividend. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 31.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in CMS Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 72,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

