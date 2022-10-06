Colizeum One Day Volume Reaches $18,949.00 (ZEUM)

Colizeum (ZEUM) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Colizeum has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Colizeum token can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. Colizeum has a market capitalization of $14.09 million and approximately $18,949.00 worth of Colizeum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003255 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00145230 BTC.

Colizeum launched on May 4th, 2022. Colizeum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Colizeum is https://reddit.com/r/colizeum/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Colizeum’s official Twitter account is @colizeumcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Colizeum is colizeum.com. The official message board for Colizeum is medium.com/@colizeum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Colizeum (ZEUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Colizeum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Colizeum is 0.01384511 USD and is down -2.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $15,328.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://colizeum.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Colizeum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Colizeum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Colizeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

