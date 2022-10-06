Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 292.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 38.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Comerica to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.26.

Insider Activity at Comerica

Comerica Trading Down 2.2 %

In related news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,029. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.61. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $70.64 and a 12-month high of $102.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

