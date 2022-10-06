Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CYH shares. StockNews.com cut Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Community Health Systems to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Community Health Systems Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE:CYH opened at $2.40 on Thursday. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $15.29. The company has a market cap of $323.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.52.

Insider Transactions at Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($2.51). Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Wayne T. Smith bought 200,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,259,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,777,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Community Health Systems

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Community Health Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 159,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Community Health Systems by 56.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Community Health Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Community Health Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 59,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Health Systems

(Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Read More

