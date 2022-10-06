Conagra Brands, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAGGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%.

Conagra Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Conagra Brands has a payout ratio of 54.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Conagra Brands to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.8%.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CAG opened at $33.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAGGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Emanuel Chirico purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,239.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Emanuel Chirico purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,239.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conagra Brands

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 7.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 49,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,448,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,836,000 after acquiring an additional 105,110 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 792,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth about $602,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAG. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

