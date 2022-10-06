Conagra Brands, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%.

Conagra Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Conagra Brands has a payout ratio of 54.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Conagra Brands to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.8%.

NYSE:CAG opened at $33.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Emanuel Chirico purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,239.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Emanuel Chirico purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,239.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 7.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 49,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,448,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,836,000 after acquiring an additional 105,110 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 792,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth about $602,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAG. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

