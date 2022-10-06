Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Stock Price Up 2%

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) shares rose 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.66 and last traded at $6.63. Approximately 115,994 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 69,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBCP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Concrete Pumping to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Concrete Pumping Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $367.90 million, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Concrete Pumping ( NASDAQ:BBCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $104.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.97 million. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 6.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBCP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 371.0% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.