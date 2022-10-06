Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.20-11.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.05.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $277.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $271.13.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $235.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Constellation Brands by 17.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,172,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000,000 after purchasing an additional 178,034 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Constellation Brands by 13.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,028,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,914,000 after purchasing an additional 122,621 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Constellation Brands by 29.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 420,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,756,000 after purchasing an additional 95,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1,111.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 70,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,335,000 after purchasing an additional 65,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

