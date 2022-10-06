Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $74.11

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $74.11 and traded as low as $68.28. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $68.91, with a volume of 13,360,904 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.07.

Institutional Trading of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 15.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,977,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,925,000 after acquiring an additional 400,351 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.3% during the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,119,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,981,000 after acquiring an additional 27,277 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,042,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,443,000 after purchasing an additional 523,619 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,710,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,824,000 after purchasing an additional 291,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,530,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,736,000 after purchasing an additional 447,246 shares in the last quarter.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

