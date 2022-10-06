Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMMC shares. Haywood Securities downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.35 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at C$1.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$344.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50. Copper Mountain Mining has a one year low of C$1.23 and a one year high of C$4.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.22.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

