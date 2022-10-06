Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Lifted to Outperform at National Bankshares

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$3.25 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$2.25. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 72.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CMMC. CIBC reduced their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.35 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cormark reduced their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.50 to C$2.80 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Copper Mountain Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copper Mountain Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$2.68.

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Up 16.8 %

TSE CMMC traded up C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.88. 5,473,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,014. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.23 and a 1-year high of C$4.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.83. The company has a market cap of C$401.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

