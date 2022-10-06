Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB) Shares Down 14.9%

Cordoba Minerals Corp. (CVE:CDB – Get Rating)’s share price was down 14.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 18,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 16,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Cordoba Minerals Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.66 million and a P/E ratio of -1.62.

About Cordoba Minerals

Cordoba Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Colombia and the United States. The company explores for copper, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the San Matias project with exploration licenses covering 146.62 square kilometers and has an additional 893.91 square kilometers of exploration licenses under application located in the municipality of Puerto Libertador, in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia.

