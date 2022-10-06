Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.21

Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.21 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 11.16 ($0.13). Corero Network Security shares last traded at GBX 11.10 ($0.13), with a volume of 159,526 shares changing hands.

Corero Network Security Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 11.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £54.55 million and a P/E ratio of 1,100.00.

Corero Network Security Company Profile

Corero Network Security plc provides distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions worldwide. It offers Corero SmartWall products to remove DDoS attack traffic. Its products include SmartWall Threat Defense System appliances for DDoS protection; SmartWall Threat Defense Director, which delivers software edge protection for the networks; SmartWall Threat Defense Cloud that protects against the cloud attacks; and SecureWatch Managed Services, a suite of configuration optimization, monitoring, and mitigation response services.

