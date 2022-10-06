Coreum Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CORE)

Coreum (CORE) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Coreum token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000992 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coreum has a total market cap of $20.17 million and $92,123.00 worth of Coreum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Coreum has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,327.99 or 0.99993769 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006968 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002951 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00051374 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009839 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00063819 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00021851 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004875 BTC.

Coreum Profile

Coreum (CRYPTO:CORE) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. The official website for Coreum is www.coreum.com. Coreum’s official Twitter account is @coreumofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Coreum is twitter.com/realsologenic/status/1473010442469462017?s=20.

Coreum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coreum (CORE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Coreum has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Coreum is 0.18472838 USD and is up 2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $117,274.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.coreum.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coreum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coreum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

