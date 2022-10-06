Cornucopias (COPI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $39,957.00

Cornucopias (COPI) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Cornucopias has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. Cornucopias has a market cap of $9.27 million and $39,957.00 worth of Cornucopias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cornucopias token can now be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cornucopias Token Profile

Cornucopias’ genesis date was July 30th, 2021. Cornucopias’ total supply is 3,840,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 642,527,912 tokens. Cornucopias’ official Twitter account is @cornucopiasgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cornucopias is www.cornucopias.io/blog. The official website for Cornucopias is www.cornucopias.io.

Buying and Selling Cornucopias

According to CryptoCompare, “Cornucopias (COPI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cornucopias has a current supply of 3,840,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Cornucopias is 0.0127565 USD and is down -2.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $160,140.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cornucopias.io.”

