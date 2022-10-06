Cosmic Champs (COSG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.90 Million

Cosmic Champs (COSG) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Cosmic Champs has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $8,898.00 worth of Cosmic Champs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmic Champs token can currently be bought for $0.0828 or 0.00000408 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Cosmic Champs has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmic Champs Token Profile

Cosmic Champs’ genesis date was April 19th, 2022. Cosmic Champs’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,965,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Cosmic Champs is https://reddit.com/r/cosmicchamps. The official website for Cosmic Champs is www.cosmicchamps.com. Cosmic Champs’ official Twitter account is @cosmicchamps and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmic Champs is medium.com/@cosmicchamps.

Buying and Selling Cosmic Champs

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmic Champs (COSG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Algorand platform. Cosmic Champs has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Cosmic Champs is 0.08072378 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,902.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cosmicchamps.com/.”

